    • Machinery accident at Montgomery construction site sends one person to hospital

    A machine is seen toppled over on its side at a construction site on 22nd Avenue N.W. on Feb. 28, 2024. (CTV News) A machine is seen toppled over on its side at a construction site on 22nd Avenue N.W. on Feb. 28, 2024. (CTV News)
    A person was seriously injured in an accident involving a piece of machinery at a construction site in Montgomery on Wednesday morning.

    Fire crews were called to the 4900 block of 22 Avenue N.W. at 11 a.m. for the incident, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

    An adult was conscious and breathing when they were taken to hospital.

    EMS said the person’s injuries were considered serious but non-life threatening.

    The incident took place at a construction site where a large home is being built, at the corner of 22nd Avenue and 48th Street N.W.

    At the scene, the machine, a telescopic handler, could be seen toppled over on its side. It was deemed stable by emergency crews.

