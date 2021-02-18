Advertisement
Macleod Trail closed at Glenmore due to 'serious collision'
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 9:58PM MST
Part of Macleod Trail was closed Thursday night after a serious motor vehicle collision
Share:
CALGARY -- Part of Macleod Trail was closed early Thursday evening after a serious motor vehicle collision.
The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. near the Chinook Shopping Centre.
Police are re-routing southbound traffic. The eastbound ramp off Glenmore Trail towards 5 Street is closed.
Officers were looking at a white SUV near the incident that appeared to have front-end damage.
A tarp on the road appeared to be covering a body.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area for several hours
This is a developing story...