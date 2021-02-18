CALGARY -- Part of Macleod Trail was closed early Thursday evening after a serious motor vehicle collision.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. near the Chinook Shopping Centre.

Police are re-routing southbound traffic. The eastbound ramp off Glenmore Trail towards 5 Street is closed.

Officers were looking at a white SUV near the incident that appeared to have front-end damage.

A tarp on the road appeared to be covering a body.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for several hours

This is a developing story...

UPDATE: Traffic incident, Macleod Tr at Glenmore Tr SW, EB ramp is closed, SB Macleod Tr is closed at 61 Ave. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/8C8HHNQHTk — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 19, 2021