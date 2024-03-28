Magrath, Alta., grandmother planks 4.5 hours to set Guinness World Record

LETHBRIDGE -

A Magrath, Alta., grandmother has broken a Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (female).

On March 21, 58-year-old DonnaJean Wilde took on the challenge at Magrath Elementary School.

"It was super exciting," she said. "It still hasn't sunk in yet."

Wilde planked for 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds, just over 10 minutes longer than the previous record by fellow Canadian Dana Glowacka in 2019.

Twelve years ago, Wilde broke her wrist.

With lifting weights suddenly being a challenge with a cast, she found herself trying out planking.

Over the years, she incorporated it into her workout routines and it eventually caught on with her family.

"During COVID, my own children wanted to do a family planking challenge – they knew I planked a lot," she recalled. "That was really the first time I realized I could go a couple of hours.

"After that, they started saying, 'Mom, you should think about it' and I kind of put it out of my mind for quite a while and then about a year ago, with their encouragement, I thought, 'I guess if I'm going to go for it, now is the time.'

"And so I did."

In January, Wilde learned she would have her attempt in March and increased her training – spending between five to six hours a day planking.

On her attempt day, Wilde says the first two hours went by quickly, but the remaining time took a lot of perseverance and motivation.

"The last hour, I really had to think about just concentrating more, breathing, trying to relax and think about some of the things that I've read to get me through," she said.

Wilde says the support she received from her family and the community was a key part to her success.

The attempt took place in the theatre at Magrath Elementary School.

The school is more to Wilde than the spot where she claimed her title.

It's the school where she spent part of her career as a teacher before moving to Magrath High School down the block.

Her son, Ray, is now a teacher at the school.

"Being able to be here in the theatre, having the public come in, having the students come in, I think it made it so I was able to accomplish that," she said.

Along with elementary students, Wilde was supported by her husband, Randy, children and 12 grandchildren.

Wilde isn't sure what challenge she'll take on next, but she's hoping her story will inspire others to chase their dreams and shoot big.

"Go with that passion, whatever is it, because it'll make your life happy and healthier and you never know where it will lead you in the end," she said.