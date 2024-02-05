Majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minor to get abortion: Survey

A new poll suggests a majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.

National Public Research Canada (NPRC) released the results of a robocall survey on Monday, which they say includes "valuable insights into public opinions on this critical issue."

The national research firm surveyed more than 6,000 Albertans across the province last week, asking, "Should parental rights include parental consent for a minor child seeking an abortion?"

NPRC says 52 per cent of respondents indicated they supported both parental notification and consent, while 10 per cent said they'd like to be notified without having their consent required, a combined total of 62 per cent.

According to NPRC, 30 per cent said neither consent nor notification should be required, while nine per cent were undecided.

In Alberta, consent for abortion is based on capacity, not age. If a physician or clinic feels a minor understands the procedure and its risks, that young person can sign their own consent form.

According to the most recent statistics available, the Canadian Institute for Health Information says there were 226 abortions among girls aged 17 or younger in 2021 out of 11,223 abortions performed overall in the province that year.

The poll was conducted as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.

In an emailed statement Friday, the Government of Alberta said "there are no further policies being considered" regarding minors in addition to the proposed rules for transgender youth.

City by city

Looking at the results city by city, Lethbridge saw the highest number of respondents say both parental notification and consent should be required (56 per cent), while Edmonton saw the lowest (44 per cent).

In Lethbridge, more than a quarter (28 per cent) of respondents said they didn't think notification or consent should be required, while in Calgary that number climbed to a third (33 per cent) and sat even higher in Edmonton, at 37 per cent.

A relatively small portion of respondents in each of Alberta's three largest cities said they are undecided: 10 per cent in Edmonton, nine per cent in Calgary and seven per cent in Lethbridge.

Outside of Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge, the survey suggests 59 per cent of Albertans support parental notification and consent, while 23 per cent support neither. A further 10 per cent support notification only and eight per cent are undecided.

Methodology

NPRC says the poll used Interactive Voice Response technology to call 37,300 Albertans on Feb.1.

Of those called, NPCR says 16.2 per cent responded to the poll: 6,047 people in total.

According to NPRC, the poll carries an overall margin of error of +/- 2.1 percentage points.

Results were weighed by age and gender based on the region in the province.

NPRC says the polling was not commissioned.