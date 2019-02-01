A 15-year-old Calgary girl will be heading to California next week to attend the 61st Grammy Awards thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Alberta.

Jayden Chaban, who was born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), recently received news of her upcoming trip and was surprised with a shopping spree at CrossIron Mills on Friday. The teenager will receive a custom-fitted gown for her red carpet experience at Sunday night’s event at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

“I like music and I wanted to go somewhere we could never be able to pay for and do ourselves,” said Chaban of her wish. ““I’m just really grateful!”

“She knew she wanted to do something really exciting and it was something we talked about for a really long time,” said Colleen Brennan, Jayden’s mother who will be accompanying her on the trip. “When she suggested it, we didn’t know if it would be a possibility. The fact that we get to go is just so exciting.”

Chaban is looking forward to seeing some of her favourite artists including Taylor Swift and says it will be fun to see the performances of Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello.

Brennan says her daughter is a wonderful, amazing kid who ‘works so hard at school’ and SMA, a form of muscular dystrophy, has had a profound impact on her life. “Jayden was born lacking a protein that basically helps gross motor neurons grow and thrive and stimulate her muscles through her spine,” explained Brennan. “She can’t activate her muscles as well as her muscles atrophy so she loses strength.”

Melissa Nelson, fund development officer for Make-A-Wish Southern Alberta, called Friday ‘All About Jayden’ day. “We’re here to celebrate,” explained Nelson. “Our partners at Brooks Brothers have graciously decided to make up her red carpet look.”

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of critically ill children and, according to Nelson, the wishes can have a transformational effect on the child and their family. “When kids can see that the impossible is possible then so much more in their life can change.”

The teen will fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday but Make-A-Wish has not divulged what else they have in store for her in the days ahead of the awards show.

“We’re so grateful to Make-A-Wish,” said Brennan. “They do so many wonderful things and we’re so grateful that we get to be a part of it this year.”

Make-A-Wish Southern Alberta granted 51 wishes in 2018 and the organization has set a target of 60 wishes for this year.

With files from CTV’s Jaclyn Brown