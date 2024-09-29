Calgarians rally in support of Lebanon as conflict escalates in the region

Calgarians gathered for a rally on Sunday in support of the people of Lebanon as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate in the region.

The group gathered at Calgary City Hall on Sunday afternoon to stand in solidarity with Lebanon and all people experiencing violence in the Middle East.

A wave of Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon has killed at least 1,030 people — including 156 women and 87 children — in less than two weeks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

"Because we need peace in that region, we need harmony and we need security for everybody," said Mahmoud Mourra, one of the organizers of the United for Lebanon event.

"The Lebanese community is angry, all over the world. The Lebanese people aren't happy about what's going on."

Nina Ajjour’s parents are both from Lebanon. Her mom’s family still lives in the south, which has been under attack by Israeli forces.

"There's really no words to say when you're sitting behind a screen watching family and loved ones basically cry and scream in terror,” said Ajjour. “I’m hoping that someone will hear our voice and finally stand up and do something about the inhumane actions going on in these countries.”

Ibrahim Jadalowen has lived in Canada since 1990. He spoke at the rally about his cousin and aunt, who he said were killed Sunday in an Israeli attack.

“It’s very hard to lose family members who are innocent in this relationship,” said Jadalowen.

“This young man (my cousin) was engaged to be married, he was looking forward to his wedding, he graduated school, started a new job and suddenly to lose his life with his mom in the same home, it was very sad to see it.”

Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which Canada considers a terrorist organization, started firing rockets on Israel in support of Gaza on Oct. 8, a day after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people and abducting another 250.

Israel has vowed to step up pressure on Hezbollah until it halts its attacks, which have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from communities near the Lebanese border.

Mourra, a Lebanese Canadian who has lived in Canada for 25 years, described the rally in Calgary as a "pro-human" event, to advocate for peace, security and safety for all innocent people in the region who have been affected by the conflict.

"We're standing for every human life, but the brutality, the ignorance from the United Nations and all the civilized world, needs to take a role to stop this massacre and this genocide taking place in the Middle East," Mourra said.

The event was set to include peaceful speeches to remind attendees of the assistance the people affected by the conflict in the Middle East continue to need.

On Saturday, Canada announced it is contributing $10 million for humanitarian assistance for civilians in Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced the funds Saturday in a news release, which says the money will help provide things like food, water, and emergency healthcare, including sexual and reproductive healthcare.

The news release that announced Canada's humanitarian funding also calls for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border.

The release said Canada continues to monitor the situation in Lebanon and remains in close contact with humanitarian partners to assess and respond to evolving needs.

With files from Tyler Barrow, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press