Calgarians rally in support of Lebanon as conflict escalates in the region
Calgarians gathered for a rally on Sunday in support of the people of Lebanon as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate in the region.
The group gathered at Calgary City Hall on Sunday afternoon to stand in solidarity with Lebanon and all people experiencing violence in the Middle East.
A wave of Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon has killed at least 1,030 people — including 156 women and 87 children — in less than two weeks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
"Because we need peace in that region, we need harmony and we need security for everybody," said Mahmoud Mourra, one of the organizers of the United for Lebanon event.
"The Lebanese community is angry, all over the world. The Lebanese people aren't happy about what's going on."
Nina Ajjour’s parents are both from Lebanon. Her mom’s family still lives in the south, which has been under attack by Israeli forces.
"There's really no words to say when you're sitting behind a screen watching family and loved ones basically cry and scream in terror,” said Ajjour. “I’m hoping that someone will hear our voice and finally stand up and do something about the inhumane actions going on in these countries.”
Ibrahim Jadalowen has lived in Canada since 1990. He spoke at the rally about his cousin and aunt, who he said were killed Sunday in an Israeli attack.
“It’s very hard to lose family members who are innocent in this relationship,” said Jadalowen.
“This young man (my cousin) was engaged to be married, he was looking forward to his wedding, he graduated school, started a new job and suddenly to lose his life with his mom in the same home, it was very sad to see it.”
Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which Canada considers a terrorist organization, started firing rockets on Israel in support of Gaza on Oct. 8, a day after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people and abducting another 250.
Israel has vowed to step up pressure on Hezbollah until it halts its attacks, which have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from communities near the Lebanese border.
Mourra, a Lebanese Canadian who has lived in Canada for 25 years, described the rally in Calgary as a "pro-human" event, to advocate for peace, security and safety for all innocent people in the region who have been affected by the conflict.
"We're standing for every human life, but the brutality, the ignorance from the United Nations and all the civilized world, needs to take a role to stop this massacre and this genocide taking place in the Middle East," Mourra said.
The event was set to include peaceful speeches to remind attendees of the assistance the people affected by the conflict in the Middle East continue to need.
On Saturday, Canada announced it is contributing $10 million for humanitarian assistance for civilians in Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced the funds Saturday in a news release, which says the money will help provide things like food, water, and emergency healthcare, including sexual and reproductive healthcare.
The news release that announced Canada's humanitarian funding also calls for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border.
The release said Canada continues to monitor the situation in Lebanon and remains in close contact with humanitarian partners to assess and respond to evolving needs.
With files from Tyler Barrow, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and A-list Hollywood actor, has died.
Trump says there's 'something wrong' with Harris and that she's 'mentally impaired'
Republicans on Sunday sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump's latest insults of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during a rambling weekend rally in Wisconsin in which he called her 'mentally disabled.'
Rustad wants B.C. Indigenous rights law repealed. Chief sees that as 40-year setback
British Columbia saw a rare unanimous vote in its legislature in October 2019, when members passed a law adopting the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, setting out standards including free, prior and informed consent for actions affecting them.
Death toll reaches 84 as Hurricane Helene rips across U.S. southeast
The U.S. southeast grappled with rising death tolls, a lack of vital supplies and widespread loss of homes and properties with the devastating toll of Hurricane Helene.
After losing her first love to suicide, this Windsor woman wants people to know there is life after death
Two and a half years after losing her best friend and first love to suicide, Brooke Ford shared her story of grief and resilience at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk.
‘It's very unfair’: International students face uncertain future in Canada after rule change
Migrant groups are pushing the federal government to reverse its cap on international study permits and tightening post-graduate work permit qualifications, claiming it will leave many students 'in limbo.'
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' actor, dies at 76
John Ashton, the veteran character actor who memorably played the gruff but lovable police detective John Taggart in the 'Beverly Hills Cop' films, has died. He was 76.
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes Highway 795 near Calmar
A person is in critical condition after a serious crash that closed down Highway 795 south of Calmar on Sunday.
-
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
-
Claims of Fort McMurray serial killer misinformation: RCMP
Fort McMurray RCMP are warning residents about misinformation circulating online in the community.
Lethbridge
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Vancouver
-
DNA testing on 30-year-old bullet casings ordered in B.C. murder appeal
Bullet casings recovered from the scene of a B.C. woman’s murder 30 years ago will be retested for DNA after the province’s highest court ruled it is “in the interests of justice” to do so in support of an ongoing appeal.
-
Wildfire forces tactical evacuation in Christina Lake, B.C.
Tactical evacuations were underway in Christina Lake, B.C., Sunday afternoon due to an out-of-control wildfire, according to officials.
-
B.C. has the lowest fertility rate in Canada, StatsCan says
The fertility rate in Canda reached an all-time low in 2023, and the lowest rate was recorded in British Columbia, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
DNA testing on 30-year-old bullet casings ordered in B.C. murder appeal
Bullet casings recovered from the scene of a B.C. woman’s murder 30 years ago will be retested for DNA after the province’s highest court ruled it is “in the interests of justice” to do so in support of an ongoing appeal.
-
B.C. has the lowest fertility rate in Canada, StatsCan says
The fertility rate in Canda reached an all-time low in 2023, and the lowest rate was recorded in British Columbia, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
-
BC NDP promises 'middle-class tax cut' if elected
New Democrat Leader David Eby, speaking before his largest crowd of the provincial election campaign, says he's making a tax relief election promise that will benefit more than 90 per cent of people in British Columbia.
Saskatoon
-
'You feel so alone': Hundreds gather in Saskatoon for final Gallagher memorial walk
The fourth and final walk in memory of Megan Gallagher drew around one hundred people in Saskatoon on Sunday.
-
Loon Lake church destroyed in fire, Sask. RCMP investigating cause
RCMP are seeking tips after a church on Main Street in Loon Lake burned to the ground.
-
Man arrested following two stabbings in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with two separate stabbing incidents that occurred earlier this month.
Regina
-
Man who allegedly robbed a business in McLean with edged weapon arrested, RCMP report
A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a business in McLean, Sask. with an edged weapon on Saturday.
-
Here's what's happening for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Regina
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation takes place on Sept. 30 every year and is meant to recognize residential school survivors and their families.
-
Residents gather for annual Scarecrow Festival in Lumsden, Sask.
The Town of Lumsden held their ninth annual Scarecrow festival Saturday.
Toronto
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Scarborough home; man arrested
A woman is dead, and a man is in police custody following a stabbing in a home in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
-
Toronto Blue Jays close out disappointing season with 3-1 loss to Miami Marlins
A disappointing season was capped with one final blow Sunday as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 3-1 decision to the Miami Marlins.
-
New owners of Toronto's beloved 'Leslieville dollhouse' give back
A large crowd of people hoping to collect a piece of Toronto history gathered outside the ;Leslieville dollhouse' Sunday, as the new owners of the beloved east-end home gave away the dolls, toys, knick-knacks, and teddy bears that covered the property.
Montreal
-
2 dead after head-on collision in Candiac
Provincial police (SQ) say a head-on crash on Highway 30 in Candiac has left two people dead.
-
'Programming error' results in accidental sale on Quebec liquor products
The provincial Crown corporation in charge of liquor sales in Quebec says a computer issue resulted in all its products being temporarily listed at 30 per cent off on its website.
-
Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage
Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Women entrepreneurs front and centre at Fredericton 'pop-up shop' showcase
Women entrepreneurs from across New Brunswick were front and centre at a ‘pop-up shop’ showcase on Sunday.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Honouring our roots: East Coast Ukrainian Festival returns to Halifax
The East Coast Ukrainian Festival kicked off at Pier 21 in Halifax on Saturday, celebrating Ukrainian culture and traditions.
Winnipeg
-
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
-
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
-
Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Clean up day launches Remembrance Day preparations at Beechwood Cemetery
Remembrance Day preparations are underway at Beechwood Cemetery and hundreds of people took a first step of showing their respect.
-
Events to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa and area
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at some of the events in Ottawa and around the region marking the day.
Northern Ontario
-
Still missing: Melanie Ethier
Ontario Provincial Police remind the public that ‘a case is never closed until it is solved,’ while highlighting the force's continued investigation of the 1996 disappearance of Melanie Ethier.
-
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals': Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Barrie
-
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
-
Alleged thief caught mid-theft
OPP officers arrested a suspect while he was in the middle of a possible theft Sunday morning in Wasaga Beach.
-
Police officer injured while arresting suspect
A Barrie police officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while arresting a suspect Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
-
Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries
A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
-
Group rallies to reopen Ontario Science Centre
A grassroots organization is calling on the provincial government to reopen the Ontario Science Centre after it was abruptly closed in June following the discovery of structural issues in the building.
London
-
Serious car and motorcycle crash closes Oxford Street for hours
A crash between a car and motorcycle closed a portion of Oxford St. in downtown London for several hours on Sunday.
-
'Loving life and looking forward'; Olympic medalist Alysha Newman ready to jump to new heights
On Saturday night at her parents’ home in Delaware, Ont. the Olympic bronze medallist in pole vault welcomed everyone who played a role in getting her to the podium in Paris.
-
What's open and closed on Monday, September 30 for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.
Windsor
-
After losing her first love to suicide, this Windsor woman wants people to know there is life after death
Two and a half years after losing her best friend and first love to suicide, Brooke Ford shared her story of grief and resilience at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk.
-
UWindsor launches new Black Scholar's Institute
The BSI aims to elevate Black academic excellence, promoting scholarship, mentorship, and cultural knowledge.
-
What’s open/closed for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.