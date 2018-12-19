A man who was charged in connection to a fatal crash in the city’s southeast in the summer of 2017 that killed two siblings was found not guilty on Wednesday.

James Farkas, 44, was charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death after the truck he was driving veered off the road and hit a sedan that was exiting the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore on August 2, 2017.

Ritvik Bale, 21, and Rashmi Bale, 24, were in the car and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Witnesses at the scene said Farkas was foaming at the mouth and rigid after the crash.

Court heard that Farkas was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2007 and the Crown argued that he was unfit to drive on the day of the crash.

On Wednesday, the judge in the case determined that Farkas took reasonable steps to mitigate the risk and said he had been taking his medication and was seizure free for more than two years before the crash.

Farkas’ lawyer Curtis Mennie said his client has made the decision to never drive again.

“He has not been able to move past it, he’s still seeking counselling for it. It’s not something he wants to put himself in that situation in ever again. He can live his life without driving,” said Mennie.

The parents of the victims say they want to fight for stricter rules regarding driving with a medical condition and are considering appealing the decision.

“We’re feeling a little bit hopeless now, at this point of time. What we’d like to discuss with the Crown prosecutor and the police, if there is any possibility or hope for an appeal,” said Ravi Bale, the victims’ father.