CALGARY -- A man and a woman are facing charges following reports of shots being fired on the Siksika First Nation.

Gleichen RCMP responded about 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 and an investigation revealed a man had been injured when shots were fired from a vehicle.

He was transported to hospital in serious condition, however police later clarified that his injuries were not the result of a gunshot.

As officers responded, a suspect vehicle was seen entering a driveway at a residence. Two people got out and went into the home.

Because a firearm was involved, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called in and the home was surrounded.

Two people were later arrested in the home and a rifle, baton and ammunition were seized.

Paul Mcmaster, 35, of Siksika First Nation is facing 31 charges, including:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Careless use of a firearm;

Three counts of assault with a weapon;

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and;

Nine counts of failing to comply with a release order;

Kaydria Wright, 28, of Siksika First Nation is charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Four counts of failing to comply with a release order

Both were remanded in custody pending a court appearance Thursday in Siksika provincial court.

Gleichen is about 100 kilometres east of Calgary.