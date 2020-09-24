Advertisement
Man and woman charged following reports of shooting on Siksika First Nation
Two people were arrested after shots were fired on the Siksika First Nation, east of Calgary. (File photo)
CALGARY -- A man and a woman are facing charges following reports of shots being fired on the Siksika First Nation.
Gleichen RCMP responded about 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 and an investigation revealed a man had been injured when shots were fired from a vehicle.
He was transported to hospital in serious condition, however police later clarified that his injuries were not the result of a gunshot.
As officers responded, a suspect vehicle was seen entering a driveway at a residence. Two people got out and went into the home.
Because a firearm was involved, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called in and the home was surrounded.
Two people were later arrested in the home and a rifle, baton and ammunition were seized.
Paul Mcmaster, 35, of Siksika First Nation is facing 31 charges, including:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Careless use of a firearm;
- Three counts of assault with a weapon;
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and;
- Nine counts of failing to comply with a release order;
Kaydria Wright, 28, of Siksika First Nation is charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Four counts of failing to comply with a release order
Both were remanded in custody pending a court appearance Thursday in Siksika provincial court.
Gleichen is about 100 kilometres east of Calgary.