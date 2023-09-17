Man and woman face multiple charges after shots fired at another vehicle Saturday in rural Alberta

A Stettler, Alta., resident and Rumsey, Alta. resident each face multiple charges after a Saturday incident where police say shots were fired from one vehicle at another.

At 8:51 a.m.. Saturday morning, Drumheller RCMP received a report about someone discharging a firearm at another vehicle and driving dangerously on Highway 56 north of Drumheller.

Both people in the suspect vehicle were spotted going into a Rumsey, Alta., residence.

When police got there, both suspects were taken into custody.

Stettler resident Crystal Ann Primrose faces the following charges:

Discharge firearm with intent;

Six counts of firearms offences;

Recklessly discharge a firearm;

Fail to comply with probation order.

Rumsey resident James Hussey, 49, has been charged with the following:

Dangerous driving;

Discharge firearm with intent;

Six counts of firearms offences;

Recklessly discharge a firearm; and

Two counts of fail to appear in court

Both have been remanded into custody. They're both scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury Monday.

Anyone with information, particularly dash-cam footage that shows a white/blue Chevrolet truck between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. around Highway 56 to Highway 9, Range Road 21 to Highway 839, and Highway 839 to Rumsey, is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.