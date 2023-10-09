Man arrested following pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies outside Calgary city hall

Hundreds of people gathered outside Calgary’s city hall on Monday for a pair of rallies supporting the Israeli and Palestinian sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The rallies come on the same day Israel’s military ordered a complete siege on Gaza as it seeks revenge after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 people have been killed on both sides, and thousands more are wounded.

Students Supporting Israel at the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University organized a sombre gathering and vigil at noon.

"We're here really to mourn and stand with the people of Israel. We’re not here to protest," said Dorit Gerov, who organized the event.

Dozens of Israel supporters, draped in the country's white and blue flag, lit candles to remember the hundreds of Israelis killed in the recent attack.

The conflict hits close to home for Shira Kogut, who has family and friends in Israel.

"One of whom was taken by Hamas, defending his family on our holiday morning," she said.

"Innocent civilians taken by terrorists and we just want to make sure that they are retuned safely."

Israeli rally in Calgary on Oct. 9, 2023.

Many attendees hoping to have an impact from afar, including Lauren Shimonov, whose mother and pregnant sister live in Israel.

"It’s very scary that you never know if you're going to get a call and you just pray and you hope for the best. I know that we're fighters. I know that we're going to get through this," Shimonov said.

Two hours later, a larger Justice for Palestinians rally took over city hall.

The group is calling for the liberation of Palestine.

"We can’t start the timeline when Palestinians fight back. The reality is this violence has been going on for a really long time. Almost 250 Palestinians been killed this year alone, before Saturday," said Wesam Khaled, an organizer.

Palestinian rally in Calgary on Oct. 9, 2023.

Muhannad Ayyash, a sociology professor at Mount Royal University and Palestinian-Canadian, says there needs to be honest conversations about the tensions that have led up to this latest violence.

"The structural violence that is most critical for us to understand in this case is the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and the fact that Palestine increasingly, especially over the last decade, has been erased from the map of the region," he said.

There was a heavy police presence at both rallies, with officers looking for agitators.

One man, who police believe is not affiliated with either group, was arrested Monday afternoon for breaching the peace. He could be seen yelling and swearing at the people involved with the pro-Palestine rally.

Police continue to investigate the incident and say no charges have been laid at this time.

Those standing with Israel want a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"This is about human life. Israel supports human life and we want to make sure our people, both Palestinians and Israelis, live in peace together."