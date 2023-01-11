Man arrested in the middle of alleged break-in at southern Alta. ski hill

A southern Alberta man faces multiple charges in relation to an attempted break-in at a ski hill in southern Alberta.

On Jan. 3, Crowsnest Pass RCMP received a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Pass Powderkeg ski hill, which staff recognized as similar to a vehicle spotted in the past when gas was stolen.

Crowsnest RCMP responded and say they found a man as he tried to break in to the locked shop.

He was arrested and found to possess break-in tools.

A search warrant was executed on his vehicle. Police discovered a firearm with ammunition, drug paraphernalia and small amount of drugs.

Craig Peterson, 32, of Lundbreck, Alta., has been charged with:

Fail to comply with release order condition;

Fail to comply with probation order;

Weapon possession contrary to order;

Possess break-in instruments;

Careless use of a firearm; and

Possession of a scheduled substance

Peterson remains in custody until his next court date scheduled for Jan. 12.