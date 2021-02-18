CALGARY -- Lethbridge police are asking for help to identify a man caught on surveillance in a southside restaurant after hiding until staff were gone for the day.

Police say a man went into Fusion Sushi, in the 1100 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S., just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 and hid in an area under renovation.

"Several hours later, once staff exited the business, he damaged and removed video cameras and other equipment and stole items including computer tablets with menu-ordering software worth more than $10,000, and more than $1,600 in cash," read a release.

"Damage to the business exceeded $5,000."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8427.