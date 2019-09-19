Officials say the man who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting thought to have stemmed from a neighbour dispute has been denied bail.

Michael Anthony Roebuck, 59, was charged on September 9 after police were called to respond to a shooting in the Canals neighbourhood of Airdrie two days earlier.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a fatally injured man outside a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Daniel Macdonald and confirmed to CTV News the two men knew each other.

RCMP contend Roebuck planned the murder and neighbours say they were in a dispute over money. Authorities would not confirm any of those details.

He appeared in Airdrie Provincial Court for the first time on the matter on Thursday.

The proceedings were adjourned until October 17 for defence counsel to obtain evidence. He's also expected to enter a plea.

Roebuck was also denied bail during the hearing.