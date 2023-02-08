Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicle

A couple, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital after the driver suffered a medical episode in downtown Calgary Tuesday afternoon that led to his girlfriend becoming pinned under their SUV. The woman died from her injuries in hospital. A couple, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital after the driver suffered a medical episode in downtown Calgary Tuesday afternoon that led to his girlfriend becoming pinned under their SUV. The woman died from her injuries in hospital.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina