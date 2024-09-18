CALGARY
    Man charged in relation to Sunday sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in southeast Calgary

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
    A Calgary man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to an incident with a 12-year-old child that took place in the southeast Calgary community of Walden.

    On Sept. 15, at around 3 p.m., the victim and her 13-year-old friend were bike riding near Walgrove Landing S.E. when a man asked them for help locating a dog in exchange for candy.

    The children believed they had seen an off-leash dog running nearby and agreed to help the man.

    When the 13-year-old rode away on her bicycle to look for the dog, the victim stayed with the man, at which point police believe he sexually assaulted her.

    Police were notified and witnesses were able to direct them to the man, who was arrested.

    Sarath Gration Peiris, 53, of Calgary, was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a child under 16.

    He’s scheduled to next appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

    The victim and her friend are receiving support from the LUNA Child & Youth Advocacy Centre.

     “We want to thank witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident and reported information to police,” said Calgary police child abuse unit detective Darren Lepp in a media release.

    “Due to their swift actions, our officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect immediately.," he said. "As the saying goes, if you see something, say something, and this is an example of members of the community recognizing suspicious behaviour and reporting it.”

    Anyone with information about this incident or another sexual assault is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
     

