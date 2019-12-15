CALGARY -- RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash in southern Alberta that claimed the life of a man early Sunday.

The crash happened on Highway 3 near Fort Macleod. It was found by RCMP officers at around 2:40 a.m.

Police say the driver of a small sedan was killed after the vehicle left the road.

According to RCMP, the driver, whose name and age have not been released, was alone in the car at the time of the crash. No one else was injured.

They said traffic in the eastbound lanes of the highway was being impacted as officers investigated the cause of the crash.

Traffic is expected to return to normal by late morning.

With files from the Canadian Press