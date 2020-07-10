CALGARY -- A man is facing firearms-related charges following an apparent case of road rage east of Calgary earlier this week.

Gleichen RCMP received reports just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday that a male driver of a vehicle was armed with a firearm and was in pursuit of another vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was later located at a residence on the Siksika First Nation — about 95 kilometres east of Calgary — and police believed the man to be inside. The RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in to assist.

The suspected was arrested just after 3 a.m. as he tried to flee the residence and a search turned up a .22 calibre rifle.

Preston Joseph Yellowfly, 34, of the Siksika Nation is facing 17 charges, including:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle (x2)

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon while prohibited (x4)

Unsafe storage of firearms (x4)

Failing to comply with release order (x4)

Dangerous operation of vehicle

Operating a vehicle while prohibited

Yellowfly was remanded in custody to appear in Siksika Nation provincial court on July 16.