    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    Bubbles and responsive flooring are part of the Immersive Disney Animation production. (Photo: Kyle Flubacker) Bubbles and responsive flooring are part of the Immersive Disney Animation production. (Photo: Kyle Flubacker)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMOP Centre.
    • When: June 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Heritage Park Children's Festival

    • What: Kids are the focus of the Heritage Park Children's Festival, a new event held to celebrate the park's 60th anniversary. The Children's Festival features face painting, animal visits, old-fashioned games and sheep dog herding demonstrations.
    • When: Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: General admission (16 to 64): $34.95, children (three to 15): $22.95 and seniors (65+): $26.95. For every paid adult admission you can get one free child admission.

    Father's Day brunch at Heritage Park

    • What: Head to Heritage Park to celebrate Father's Day with brunch. Sittings offered at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. 
    • When: Sunday, June 16, 2024.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: $43.95 for adults (16+) and $26.95 for children (three to 15).

    Father's Day brunch at the Calgary Zoo

    • What: The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is hosting a special Sunday Safari Brunch for Father's Day. Sittings offered at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
    • When: Sunday, June 16.
    • Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E.
    • Cost: Adults (16-59): $69.95, children (three to 15): $43.95, seniors (60+): $67.95 and infants (under three): free.

    Wings & Wheels at The Hangar Flight Museum

    • What: The Hangar Flight Museum celebrates its 11th annual Wings & Wheels event, featuring a vehicle 'show and shine' and helicopter city tours.
    • When: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, 2024.
    • Where: The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E.
    • Cost: Dads get in free!

    Father's Day at The Military Museums

    • What: Celebrate Father's Day at The Military Museums with galleries and interactive displays, self-guided tours and artifacts.
    • \When: Saturday, June 16, 2024.
    • Where: The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.
    • Cost: Adults: $17.23, children (under four): free, seniors (65+): $6.63, youth (four to 17) and students: $6.64.

    Spruce Meadows presents The National

    • What: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch The National, a show jumping tournament featuring athletes from across the world. Parking is free and the event includes kids' activities. On June 15 at 6 p.m. and June 17 at 12:30 p.m. watch a concert from George Canyon, Jess Moskaluke and Steven Lee Olsen.
    • When: Wednesday, June 12 to Sunday, June 16, 2024.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: $5.40

    Surge vs. Stingers

    • What: The Calgary Surge take on the Edmonton Stingers.
    • When: Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Surge vs Honey Badgers

    • What: The Calgary Surge take on the Brampton Honey Badgers.
    • When: Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of the Friends era.
    • When: June 8 to Aug. 10.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

