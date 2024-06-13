10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Immersive Disney Animation

Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMOP Centre. When: June 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.

June 12 to Aug. 18, 2024. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Heritage Park Children's Festival

Kids are the focus of the Heritage Park Children's Festival, a new event held to celebrate the park's 60 anniversary. The Children's Festival features face painting, animal visits, old-fashioned games and sheep dog herding demonstrations. When: Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. Cost: General admission (16 to 64): $34.95, children (three to 15): $22.95 and seniors (65+): $26.95. For every paid adult admission you can get one free child admission.

Father's Day brunch at Heritage Park

Head to Heritage Park to celebrate Father's Day with brunch. Sittings offered at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. When: Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Sunday, June 16, 2024. Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. Cost: $43.95 for adults (16+) and $26.95 for children (three to 15).

Father's Day brunch at the Calgary Zoo

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is hosting a special Sunday Safari Brunch for Father's Day. Sittings offered at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. When: Sunday, June 16.

Sunday, June 16. Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E.

Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E. Cost: Adults (16-59): $69.95, children (three to 15): $43.95, seniors (60+): $67.95 and infants (under three): free.

Wings & Wheels at The Hangar Flight Museum

The Hangar Flight Museum celebrates its 11 annual Wings & Wheels event, featuring a vehicle 'show and shine' and helicopter city tours. When: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, 2024.

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, 2024. Where: The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E.

The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E. Cost: Dads get in free!

Father's Day at The Military Museums

Celebrate Father's Day at The Military Museums with galleries and interactive displays, self-guided tours and artifacts. \ When: Saturday, June 16, 2024.

Saturday, June 16, 2024. Where: The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.

The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W. Cost: Adults: $17.23, children (under four): free, seniors (65+): $6.63, youth (four to 17) and students: $6.64.

Spruce Meadows presents The National

Head to Spruce Meadows to watch The National, a show jumping tournament featuring athletes from across the world. Parking is free and the event includes kids' activities. On June 15 at 6 p.m. and June 17 at 12:30 p.m. watch a concert from George Canyon, Jess Moskaluke and Steven Lee Olsen. When: Wednesday, June 12 to Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Wednesday, June 12 to Sunday, June 16, 2024. Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: $5.40

Surge vs. Stingers

The Calgary Surge take on the Edmonton Stingers. When: Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m. Where: Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Surge vs Honey Badgers

The Calgary Surge take on the Brampton Honey Badgers. When: Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m. Where: Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura