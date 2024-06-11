Missing for 6 years: Calgary police seek Lisa, ask public for help

Calgary police are hoping the public can help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman several years ago.

Lisa, 54, was last seen leaving a business in the 800 block of First Street S.W. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Police say on July 3, 2018, Lisa spoke with her family on the phone, but she hasn't been heard from since.

Investigators say there have also been no "footprints of life" following the call.

Despite this, police received several tips from the public in summer 2021 of potential sightings of Lisa collecting recyclables and travelling in the communities of Bowness, Montgomery and the downtown core.

Investigators believe Lisa was staying at a residence in the 1000 block of First Street S.W. prior to her disappearance.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her or who was in contact with her anytime after June 27, 2018, to call them at 403-266-1234.

"It is uncharacteristic for Lisa’s family to have no contact with her, and they continue to be concerned for her welfare," police said in a Tuesday news release.

"Any piece of information, big or small, can be helpful in locating her."

Lisa is described as 5'6" (168 centimetres) and 130 pounds (59 kilograms) with brown eyes and red hair.

She has tattoos on her shoulders with four hearts and flowers.

The images of Lisa provided by police may not accurately depict her current appearance, as police believe she may now have a "slimmer build" than she did in the past.

Information on Lisa's whereabouts can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.