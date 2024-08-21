CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man found stabbed at Westbrook LRT

    Calgary police are investigating after a man was found stabbed at Westbrook LRT on Wednesday evening.
    Calgary police are investigating after a man was found stabbed at Westbrook LRT on Wednesday evening.

    Police said the adult male was found by transit officers, who called the incident in around 8:20 p.m.

    The man was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

    As of Wednesday night, it remained unclear where exactly the stabbing occurred or who had committed the act.

    Anyone with relevant information can call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

