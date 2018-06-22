A man was taken to hospital early Friday morning after he was attacked by someone wielding a large edged weapon.

Police were called to a home on Templehill Bay N.E. at about 1:00 a.m.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and a weapon was recovered.

Police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other and they don't believe there is any threat to the public.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.