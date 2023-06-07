Man on mobility scooter hit by truck in northeast Calgary intersection

A man on a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 34th Street and 20th Avenue N.E. during the supper hour on June 7, 2023. A man on a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 34th Street and 20th Avenue N.E. during the supper hour on June 7, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina