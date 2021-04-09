Advertisement
Man rescued from Friday night fall into Bow River
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 9:25PM MDT Last Updated Friday, April 9, 2021 9:26PM MDT
A man was rescued after falling into the Bow River Friday night
CALGARY -- A man was rescued from the Bow River Friday night after falling into the water, according to an EMS spokesperson.
The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. Friday, when Calgary firefighters pulled a man out of the Bow near the Drop In Centre.
The man didn't have a pulse, but EMS and CFD crews worked on him and were able to revive him.
The man was taken to Foothills hospital in critical condition.
A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said they received a 911 call from someone who saw the man in the water.
There was no information available as to how he ended up in the water.