Calgary

    • Man rescued from popular Banff viewpoint after falling from ledge

    A man is removed from Bow Falls by helicopter after he sustained serious injuries from a fall. (Source: Banff Fire Department) A man is removed from Bow Falls by helicopter after he sustained serious injuries from a fall. (Source: Banff Fire Department)
    A man was seriously injured after falling from a ledge at a popular tourist spot in Banff last week.

    EMS crews responded to Bow Falls on May 10 around 7 p.m. after a person reportedly fell from the top of the falls.

    Bystanders told first responders the person had fallen from a ledge an estimated 18 metres (60 feet) high onto the bank below.

    Some witnesses had made their way out to the man to assist him before first responders arrived on the scene. Fire rescue crews, EMS and Parks Canada worked together to coordinate the rescue.

    EMS and fire crew members provided initial care to the patient at the scene before they were extricated from the area by helicopter.

    “They placed him on a vacuum mattress for stability and then put him in a bag, and then the helicopter came in with the long line and the visitor safety folks long lined him out,” Keri Martens, a deputy fire Chief with the Banff Fire Department, said.

    The patient was initially taken to Mineral Springs Hospital in Banff in serious and potentially life-threatening condition, according to EMS in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

    They were then transported to Foothills Medical Centre, still in serious condition, by ground EMS.

    “He did have a lot of lacerations and abrasions,” Martens said.

    With nice weather finally arriving and more people expected to visit Banff, fire and rescue crews are encouraging anyone spending time in the area to be careful.

    “You have to be really aware of your surroundings,” Martens said.

    “If fences are up at viewpoints, the fences are there for a reason and you really need to stay on the right side of those.”

