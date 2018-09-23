Cochrane RCMP says that a man has been airlifted to hospital in Calgary after he was involved in a single vehicle crash on Highway 1A west of the community on Sunday.

Officials say that about 1:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the route near Ghost Lake Village.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was airlifted to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

The passengers inside the car are being assessed.

Highway 1A near Ghost Lake Village was closed for a short time after the crash but has since been reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.