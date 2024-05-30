CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man seriously injured in Chinook Mall stabbing: police

    Calgary police cruisers can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) Calgary police cruisers can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    A man was sent to hospital after a stabbing at Chinook Mall on Thursday morning.

    Calgary police were called to the mall around 11:40 a.m. for the incident that took place at one of the entrances.

    According to EMS, the man was transported to hospital in serious but otherwise stable condition.

    The suspect fled but was arrested at the Chinook LRT Station.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

