Man shot by police in southeast Calgary incident

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances that led up to a police officer shooting a suspect in southeast Calgary.

Officials said police responded to a scene in the southeast community of Radisson Heights at approximately 10 p.m.

When officers arrived in the 1500 block of 35 Street S.E., they found a man in possession of several weapons who was acting erratically.

Calgary police aren't clear on exactly what sort of confrontation took place, but say one of the responding officers fired their weapon and struck the individual.

"The man was immediately given medical care by officers and EMS on scene and has since been transported to hospital in critical but stable condition," police said in a release.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.