Man shot in parking lot of Earls restaurant in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon

Calgary police are investigating a targeted shooting outside a busy restaurant in the southeast part of the city on Saturday.

Officers were called to a parking lot near the Earls Kitchen and Bar on 130 Avenue and 51 Street S.E. around 4:30 p.m.

A 23-year-old man in a vehicle was shot. His injuries were non-life threatening.

A witness picking up food from the Earls said he heard multiple gunshots coming from what he described as a station wagon.

"The second I walked out the door there was three gunshots that went off five feet to my left. That's when I realized it was a shooting," the witness, who didn't want to be named for safety concerns, said. After hearing the first shots, the witness ducked behind another car in the parking lot.

"As I did that I heard four more shots go off," he said. "I was just trying to get as much information for the cops as possible."

The witness said he heard the shooter say multiple times that the gun was jammed before the victim put his car into drive and hit the shooter's vehicle.

Both the vehicles then left the parking lot. Police say the victim drove to a Chevron gas station several blocks north of the Earls to get help. His vehicle could be seen there Saturday night with significant damage to the windshield.

Some people who were inside Earls at the time told CTV News off-camera that they were told to duck and move to the middle of the restaurant when the shots rang out.