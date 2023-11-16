Man shot to death in Calgary parking lot identified by police
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in Marlborough Park on Monday.
The victim was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 13.
On Thursday, following the completion of an autopsy the day prior, police revealed the victim was 23-year-old Rami Hajj Ali.
Ali is Calgary's 18th homicide of 2023.
Two other people were injured in the shooting. Both were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Two teenage brothers are charged in connection with Ali's death.
A 14-year-old who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act is charged with first-degree murder.
His 18-year brother, who also cannot be named, is charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact.
A third person was taken into custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon, but on Thursday, police said he has been released without charges.
14-YEAR-OLD ACCUSED APPEARS IN COURT
The 14-year-old charged with first-degree murder made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.
He appeared via CCTV, but his lawyer, Jim Lutz, reserved a decision on the charges.
He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 30.
The 18-year-old charged with accessory to murder is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
BREAKING Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Eastern Ontario youth hockey player saved by neck guard
The governing body for amateur hockey in eastern Ontario says a youth hockey player was saved by a neck guard after being cut by a skate
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials
A Chicago commuter train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning, injuring more than 20 people, some of them critically, fire officials said.
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.
Edmonton
-
Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler
A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.
-
Edmonton man accused of possessing 'among the worst' child sexual abuse material seen by investigators
"Extreme" child sexual abuse material was recently found on an Edmonton man's computer, leading to charges, police in Alberta say.
-
Driver pulled from multi-vehicle Whitemud Drive crash by passersby
Passersby likely saved a driver who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning from serious injuries or worse.
Vancouver
-
Manufacturing defect led to fatal B.C. helicopter crash: TSB
Federal investigators say a manufacturing defect caused a helicopter to crash on Vancouver Island last year, claiming the life of the pilot.
-
81-year-old pedestrian killed in Surrey hit-and-run
An 81-year-old man who was crossing the road in Surrey Wednesday evening was killed in a hit-and-run, according to authorities.
-
MP Jenny Kwan tells feds to help Erin Brooks surf for Canada
Member of Parliament Jenny Kwan is calling on the federal government to help surfer Erin Brooks compete for Canada in next summer's Olympic Games.
Atlantic
-
Weather statement issued for Nova Scotia as fall storm brings rain and wind to the Maritimes Saturday
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the province of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada for the heavy rain and high winds that are expected Saturday and ending Sunday morning.
-
Holiday parades across the Maritimes cancelled, postponed due to weather
Santa Claus parades across the Maritimes are being rescheduled or cancelled due to a forecast that includes heavy rain and high winds for Saturday.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Vancouver Island
-
Manufacturing defect led to fatal B.C. helicopter crash: TSB
Federal investigators say a manufacturing defect caused a helicopter to crash on Vancouver Island last year, claiming the life of the pilot.
-
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a "sad" goat.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government tables bill to reverse Ontario urban boundary changes
The Doug Ford government has tabled legislation that will officially reverse changes to the urban boundaries of multiple cities while also ensuring “immunity” for those involved in the decision-making process.
-
'I thought I won $10': Ontario man did a 'double take' after winning major lottery prize
A Woodbridge, Ont. lottery winner was so speechless when he learned he won, that the cashier at the store offered him a water bottle and told him to have a seat.
-
Driver charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder after allegedly running over 3 people in Toronto
A 79-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after allegedly running over three people outside an apartment building in northeast Toronto on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters call for safer campuses, release of Israeli hostages
A pro-Israel protest is taking place in downtown Montreal in front of Concordia University, the site of last week's violent clash related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Quebec education minister wants students to continue learning during strike
The strike looming in many Quebec schools should not be seen by students as a 'break' or 'vacation,' warns Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
-
Some CAQ members questioning spending up to $7M for two Kings games in Quebec City
The decision to spend millions in public money to welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Quebec City is starting to cause discontent even within the governing Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).
Ottawa
-
CBSA intercepts 72 stolen vehicles intended to be sold abroad
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced it has intercepted and seized 72 stolen vehicles before they were illegally exported from Canada.
-
Firefighters rescue worker from pile of plexiglass in south Ottawa
Firefighters rescued a worker trapped underneath multiple sheets of plexiglass in Ottawa's south-end on Thursday afternoon.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Tactical officers arrest man at Kitchener apartment building
Multiple tactical officers, including one holding what appeared to be a battering ram, were seen leaving the building.
-
Waterloo man wanted for armed robbery considered ‘armed and dangerous’
A Waterloo man is facing charges for an armed home invasion in Hanover, while another - who police say should be considered armed and dangerous - is still at large.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. nurses have clocked more than a million hours of overtime this year, union says
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said nurses have clocked more than a million hours of overtime this year as they face a shortage in their profession.
-
Sask. man saves 114-year-old train station by moving it with truck
A Saskatchewan man saved his hometown’s 114-year-old train station from the wrecking ball this week.
-
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
North Bay man charged with sex assault of minors, drug trafficking
A 47-year-old North Bay man has been charged with sexually assaulting four people under the age of 16, as well as drug trafficking offences.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Hammer attack in Brandon leaves man with severe head trauma: police
A Manitoba man was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital on Monday after a hammer attack in Brandon left him with head trauma.
-
Holiday Alley’s 20-foot straw sculpture to be displayed, then torched
Manitoba students and artists have joined forces with a renowned Lithuanian sculptor to create a 20-foot straw creation, with plans to set the whole thing on fire.
Regina
-
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.
-
Regina police to receive $6.6M from province, SGI to support existing jobs, add 6 positions
The Regina Police Service will be able to add six new jobs and maintain 44 others thanks to the $6.6 million it will receive from the provincial government and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
-
Sask. man saves 114-year-old train station by moving it with truck
A Saskatchewan man saved his hometown’s 114-year-old train station from the wrecking ball this week.