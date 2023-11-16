Man shot to death in Calgary parking lot identified by police

Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in Marlborough Park on Monday.

The victim was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 13.

On Thursday, following the completion of an autopsy the day prior, police revealed the victim was 23-year-old Rami Hajj Ali.

Ali is Calgary's 18th homicide of 2023.

Two other people were injured in the shooting. Both were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Two teenage brothers are charged in connection with Ali's death.

A 14-year-old who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act is charged with first-degree murder.

His 18-year brother, who also cannot be named, is charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact.

A third person was taken into custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon, but on Thursday, police said he has been released without charges.

14-YEAR-OLD ACCUSED APPEARS IN COURT

The 14-year-old charged with first-degree murder made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

He appeared via CCTV, but his lawyer, Jim Lutz, reserved a decision on the charges.

He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 30.

The 18-year-old charged with accessory to murder is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.