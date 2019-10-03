CALGARY. A man was tasered by police Thursday evening when he resisted arrest in the parking lot outside the Richmond Square mall in southwest Calgary at 3915 51st Street SW.

The incident took place just after 7 p.m., when police tried to arrest a man wanted on fraud-related charges.

When the man resisted, police deployed a taser.

EMS were called to examine the man, whose age was not released. He was treated in the ambulance and wasn't seriously hurt.

No one else was injured, and no businesses were impacted.

Police are examining a vehicle on scene.

Charges are pending.