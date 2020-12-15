CALGARY -- A man was transported to hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in his house by a family member.

Calgary firefighters responded to a 911 call just before 2:00 P.M. to a house in the south east of the city after the man's teenage daughter came home to find him unresponsive on the floor of their house.

Fire crews provided first aid until the patient could be transferred to hospital by EMS.

The man had been working in a detached garage before he came into the house and collapsed.

Firefighters assumed the man's condition was from carbon monoxide poisoning and tested CO levels in the house, which showed no carbon monoxide present.

However, CO readings from the garage showed carbon monoxide levels of 252 parts per million.

Firefighters ventilated the building, bringing CO levels down to zero.

It is not known how long the man was exposed to the dangerous gas.

Officials believe the buildup may have been caused by a vehicle which could have been running. There was also a furnace in the garage, but is not believed to be the source of the carbon monoxide.

The Calgary Fire Department is reminding Calgarians to be aware of the risks of CO poisoning, and to have a functioning carbon monoxide alarm in their place of residence.

CO poisoning can result from running vehicles in an enclosed space, or from malfunctioning or improperly ventilated portable generators, water heaters, dryers, or furnaces.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, and drowsiness. Long exposures can be fatal.

Additional information about carbon monoxide safety is available on the Calgary Fire Department's website.