Man wanted for attempted murder in southern Alberta arrested in Edmonton
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 5:49PM MST
CALGARY -- A man wanted in connection to a shooting on the Blood Tribe First Nations Reserve in southern Alberta has been arrested in Edmonton.
Police say Kyle Lewis Crow Chief, 29, was taken into custody Monday without incident.
He is facing a charge of attempted murder in a Dec. 7 incident where a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot with a firearm.
The 41-year-old victim was flown by air ambulance to hospital in Calgary.
The investigation into the attempted murder is ongoing.