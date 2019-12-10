CALGARY -- A man wanted in connection to a shooting on the Blood Tribe First Nations Reserve in southern Alberta has been arrested in Edmonton.

Police say Kyle Lewis Crow Chief, 29, was taken into custody Monday without incident.

He is facing a charge of attempted murder in a Dec. 7 incident where a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot with a firearm.

The 41-year-old victim was flown by air ambulance to hospital in Calgary.

The investigation into the attempted murder is ongoing.