More than 200 Coca-Cola items, arguably one of the most marketed and popular soft drink companies of all time, are now being auctioned in Calgary.

Hall’s Auction Services believes there is actually closer to a thousand pieces, as some lots up for bid include smaller items, like bottles, in a given set.

Many items are from the mid-century but some collectibles date as far back to 1908.

The memorabilia had been a personal collection for one central Alberta family now looking to downsize.

Bidding closes at 7 p.m. on August 26, but soft staggered bidding is available.