The McDonald's at 5326-72 Ave S.E. in the Foothills Industrial Park has been temporarily closed after two empoyees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant closed Monday following the positive results of the employees, who the restauran chain said last worked May 3 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by a certified third party," it said in a release. "The restaurant will re-open once direction has been given by Alberta Health Services."

The restaurant added that "all crew members who may have been in close contact with the employees have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available."

Any guests who may have visited the restaurant May 3 or May 4 are asked to follow directions from the Alberta Health Services by visiting their website.