CALGARY -- McDonald's Canada has announced a restaurant in northeast Calgary is being closed down and sanitized after an employee at the location tested positive for coronavirus.

In a release issued Sunday, the company stated an employee at the McDonald's at 951 64 Ave. N.E. tested positive for COVID-19 late on Sept. 12.

The infected worker had their last shift at the location on Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but all crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-isolate.

The company states the location is also being immediately shut down so it can be properly sanitized. McDonald's says the safety of its guests and staff is its highest priority.

"We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities."

Anyone who visited the restaurant on Sept. 5 is asked to seek medical assistance, go through the online COVID-19 self-assessment tool and get tested.

Further information about those steps can be found on the Alberta Health Services' website.

McDonald's says it is also working with health officials to help support staff and guests, but it is not known when the restaurant will be allowed to reopen.

"(We) look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can."

This is the latest location of the fast-food chain that had to be closed down because of a worker who was infected with COVID-19.

In August, McDonald's Canada closed its location in Balzac, Alta. twice because of infected workers.

Another location, at 20 Riverglen Dr. S.E. in Calgary, was first closed on March 20 and then again on June 6.

Health officials have not released any details about those cases because of privacy reasons.