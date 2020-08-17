CALGARY -- For the second time this month, the McDonald's on CroissIron Lane in Balzac, Alta. has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company, the store was closed to the public Sunday to facilitate "a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party."

McDonald's Canada says staff members who worked alongside the employee, who last worked Aug. 13, have been asked to self-quarantine.

Customers who visited the store on Aug. 13 are encouraged to follow the direction of Alberta Health Services regarding potential exposure.

The Balzac McDonald's was previously closed on Aug. 6 after an employee reported a positive COVID-19 test.