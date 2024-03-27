Medicine Hat mayor pursuing judicial review after sanctions, wants to get back to work

Medicine Hat -

The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.

Linnsie Clark says she intends to fight the decision in court but that she wants to work with her council colleagues in the meantime.

In front of a crowd on Wednesday, Clark took to the steps of city hall to stand firm.

"I do not agree with the decision of council and I'm seeking judicial review," she said.

The council decision last week suspends the mayor's presiding duties, slashes her pay and limits her contact with city staff and the city manager to email only.

The sanctions come after an August exchange with city manager Ann Mitchell.

A third-party report released publicly late Tuesday concludes Clark breached the code of conduct by failing to treat Mitchell with courtesy, dignity and respect.

"Sure, there's been problems and concerns, but this seems like a very draconian kind of overreaction as to what the council has done," said Jim Groom, a political scientist.

The mayor is asking her council colleagues to overturn their decision, to avoid a lengthy and costly legal process.

"But regardless, my message to them today is let's get back to work together, for the betterment of this amazing community," Clark said.

Some members of the community, including one trying to get rid of the mayor, believe the sanctions are too harsh.

"Everybody knows I am the one who started the recall on the inspection petition here last year, but even with that, I think she's being treated unfairly based on what's been released in the report," said Nicole Frey, Medicine Hat resident.

"The people of Medicine Hat want her as mayor and I have no idea why the city manager is getting all the power," said Lorne Schaerer, also a Medicine Hat resident.

The city and city manager declined to comment.

Other councillors contacted did not respond to CTV News' requests for interviews.

"This is just unprecedented and we'd never seen anything quite so drastic," Groom said on Wednesday.

"It's going to take a while for the people of Medicine Hat to have faith in the council and mayor again."

Documents and emails the mayor released on social media show this dispute has been ongoing for months.

Lawyers for the city manager even threatened to sue the mayor for defamation last year.

Clark says she believes the judicial review could start as early as this summer, but it will take months.