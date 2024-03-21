Medicine Hat mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council

Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.

Mayor Linnsie Clark and one city councillor were not present at the meeting.

The vote among the council members who did attend, to drastically cut down Clark's powers and pay, was unanimous.

The vote was the result of a motion being passed stating Clark breached the code of conduct by failing to treat the city manager with courtesy, dignity and respect during an exchange at an open council meeting on Aug. 21, 2023.

A letter of reprimand was read aloud at the meeting by Coun. Andy McGrogan and an apology was requested.

Moving forward, Clark is:

To have no contact with city staff;

No longer the official spokesperson for city council;

Prohibited from entering the administration area of city hall;

Communicate with the city manager only via email, with all emails cc'd to city council;

Have at least one city councillor present in the event a meeting with the city manager must occur; and

No longer to attend city administration committee meetings.

Clark's salary will also be reduced by 50 per cent, effective immediately.

While not at Thursday's meeting, Clark did respond to the vote on social media.

"I fundamentally disagree with the decision of council," she posted to Facebook.

"I find council's sanction shocking and absolutely disproportionate.

"I am reviewing my legal options and expect to be in a position to provide a further public response after I have done so."

CTV News reached out to Clark, who declined further comment and referred back to her previous statement.

Clark was also the subject of a recall petition that was started in October 2023 but ultimately failed to generate the necessary signatures.

(With files from Timm Bruch, Quinn Keenan, Damien Wood and Shaun Frenette)