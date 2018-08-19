Police in Medicine Hat have arrested a suspect, wanted for attempted murder, after he attempted to evade them during a traffic stop.

Officials say that on August 15, they arrested 21-year-old Dillion Blais after he fled in a vehicle from a traffic stop.

Police did not pursue him at the scene, instead locating him afterwards at another location.

Blais has been charged with:

flight from police

dangerous driving

bail violations

possession of stolen property

theft

He was then released on bail, but Medicine Hat Police were soon told that the Regina Police Service had issued fresh warrants for Blais.

The suspect was arrested again on new breaches as well as the matters put forward by Regina police that included attempted murder, assault with a weapon, mischief and breach of probation.

There is no information on when he will be taken to Regina to face those charges.