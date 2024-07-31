Medicine Hat Tigers, Lethbridge Hurricanes each vying to host 2026 Memorial Cup

The Medicine Hat Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes both intend to bid on the rights to host the 2026 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Memorial Cup.

The tournament is the annual battle for junior hockey supremacy, bringing the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) champions together, along with a host team, to crown a CHL champ.

The Tigers announced their intention to put in a bid on Wednesday, emphasizing the impact the tournament could have on the area.

“Hosting a tournament of this magnitude has the potential to have an enormous economic impact for both the City of Medicine Hat and the South Eastern Alberta Region,” Darrell Maser, the Tigers’ President, said in a news release.

The Tigers have won the tournament twice – back-to-back in 1987 and 1988. They have previously competed for the Memorial Cup five times, most recently in 2007.

“A Memorial Cup Tournament will have a significant, positive impact on our city and region and we look forward to working with the Medicine Hat Tigers in their pursuit of being the host club,” Medicine Hat Deputy Mayor Ramona Robins said.

The Hurricanes announced their intent to put in a tournament bid last week, marking their second attempt at hosting the Memorial Cup in the past five years.

“It’s very exciting for us to once again bid for the Memorial Cup,” said Terry Huisman, the Hurricanes’ general manager of business operations.

“We felt like we were very close with our bid for the 2020 tournament, but moving forward we think we have a better opportunity this time.”

Lethbridge City Council approved $1.25 million in funding to host the tournament, pending a successful bid.

“The Hurricanes bring a huge value to our community and having the Memorial Cup come to Lethbridge would be an absolute landmark event for the city and region,” Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen said in a City of Lethbridge media release.

“Most people know that I love the sport of hockey and I am a proud Hurricanes fan, so this is an exciting opportunity.”

In statements, WHL commissioner Dan Near said the league is excited to hear about the bids from the two southern Alberta teams.

The host city for the 2026 tournament will be announced in December.

The Memorial Cup was last played in Alberta in 2016, taking place in Red Deer at the ENMAX Centrium.

In the WHL, the Spokane Chiefs have also announced their intent to bid for the tournament.