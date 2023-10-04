Men accused of depositing more than $86K in fake cheques sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying two people accused of depositing more than $86,000 in counterfeit cheques earlier this year.
Police say the suspects attended four different RBC locations in northwest and southwest Calgary between Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 to deposit four counterfeit cheques from an energy company.
The cheques were for $86,223.87 in total.
The energy company became aware of the deposits a few days later and reported it to police.
The cheques were deposited at the following locations:
- RBC Shepard Centre branch (5222 130 Ave. S.E.) on June 1.
- RBC Sage Hill branch (25 Sage Hill Plaza N.W.) on June 1.
- RBC Coventry Hills Centre branch (130 Country Village Rd. N.W.) on June 1; and
- RBC Royal Oak Centre branch (8888 Country Hills Blvd. N.W.) on June 2.
Police say they're "exhausting all investigative avenues" to identify and locate the suspects, who are described as:
- A man with a medium build, short dark hair and a beard. At the time of one of the deposits, he was wearing a black jacket, black pants, sunglasses and red shoes; and
- A man with a medium to heavy build and short dark brown or black hair. At the time of one of the deposits, he was wearing a dark jacket, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone who can identify the suspects and/or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers,