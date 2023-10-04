Men accused of depositing more than $86K in fake cheques sought by Calgary police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying two people accused of depositing more than $86,000 in counterfeit cheques earlier this year.

Police say the suspects attended four different RBC locations in northwest and southwest Calgary between Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 to deposit four counterfeit cheques from an energy company.

The cheques were for $86,223.87 in total.

The energy company became aware of the deposits a few days later and reported it to police.

The cheques were deposited at the following locations:

RBC Shepard Centre branch (5222 130 Ave. S.E.) on June 1.

RBC Sage Hill branch (25 Sage Hill Plaza N.W.) on June 1.

RBC Coventry Hills Centre branch (130 Country Village Rd. N.W.) on June 1; and

RBC Royal Oak Centre branch (8888 Country Hills Blvd. N.W.) on June 2.

Police say they're "exhausting all investigative avenues" to identify and locate the suspects, who are described as:

A man with a medium build, short dark hair and a beard. At the time of one of the deposits, he was wearing a black jacket, black pants, sunglasses and red shoes; and

A man with a medium to heavy build and short dark brown or black hair. At the time of one of the deposits, he was wearing a dark jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspects and/or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers,