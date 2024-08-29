'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name

A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name.

The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.

“This renaming is more than just a change of name; it’s a reclamation of our identity and our history,” Chief Clifford Poucette of Goodstoney First Nation said in a news release.

“Mînî Thnî, which means ‘cold water,’ reconnects us to our ancestors and sacred lands. It is a powerful symbol of our resilience and our journey towards healing, reconciliation and decolonization.”

The nation said reclaiming the original name “formally re-establishes Stoney authority, symbolizes our sovereignty, and reinforces our connections to our home and Îyãrħé Nakoda Makoche.”

“By restoring the name Mînî Thnî, we honour our heritage and assert our cultural sovereignty,” Chief Aaron Young of Chiniki First Nation said.

“This name holds deep spiritual significance and represents our enduring connection to the Bow River and the Rocky Mountains.”

The Morley name was tied to colonialism, according to the nation, starting with the opening of the Morley Day School in 1872.

It was named after Reverend Morley Punshon, a settler who opened a store and post office at the location of the current townsite.

“The most profound impacts of residential schools in Canada include loss of language, loss of culture, loss of self, abuse, intergenerational trauma and loss of life,” the release reads.

“Reclaiming the Stoney name is an important step forward in our peoples’ journey of healing and reconciliation.”

The community held a celebration on Thursday marking the “significant” event with a traditional pipe ceremony, a grand entrance and a community luncheon.

Mînî Thnî is located approximately 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

