CALGARY -- A 12-year-old Calgary boy who was reported missing after leaving his school Friday morning has been found safe.

Police put out a plea for help from the public to locate the boy Friday afternoon, saying he was last seen at 9:30 a.m. and he had not returned home.

Investigators were concerned for his safety as he wasn't dressed for the weather.

A release about 7:45 p.m. said the boy had been found safe.

No other information was available.