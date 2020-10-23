Advertisement
Missing 12-year-old Calgary boy found safe
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 5:29PM MDT Last Updated Friday, October 23, 2020 7:49PM MDT
Police thanked the public for help finding a 12-year-old boy reported missing.
CALGARY -- A 12-year-old Calgary boy who was reported missing after leaving his school Friday morning has been found safe.
Police put out a plea for help from the public to locate the boy Friday afternoon, saying he was last seen at 9:30 a.m. and he had not returned home.
Investigators were concerned for his safety as he wasn't dressed for the weather.
A release about 7:45 p.m. said the boy had been found safe.
No other information was available.