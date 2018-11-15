Officials with the Okotoks RCMP detachment confirm Thursday afternoon’s search for a missing male who had been in a boating accident ended tragically.

Members of the Foothills Regional Fire Department, RCMP and EMS responded to a location on the Bow River near Calgary’s southernmost limits at approximately 12:30 p.m. following reports a boater was unaccounted for.

According to RCMP, the missing male was later located downstream from the original search location by members of the Foothills Fire Department who were scouring the river by boat. The male was pulled from the river and airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead.

The age and identity of the deceased has not been released.