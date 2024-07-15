CALGARY
Calgary

    • Monday's high of 26 C, the coolest high for at least a week

    Share

    Heat warnings are expected to expand in the west as a prolonged heat event starts to set up across the Prairies.

    As of Monday morning, heat warnings had been issued from Environment and Climate Change Canada for portions of southern and northern British Columbia, the Northwest Territories, northern Alberta and areas east of Calgary.

    Heat warnings are issued for most of Alberta (excluding the southernmost communities like Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Lethbridge) when daytime highs reach a temperature of at least 29 C combined with a daytime low temperature of at least 14 C for at least two consecutive days.

    Both daytime high and low temperatures will be above seasonal in Calgary and much of Alberta on Monday. Those temperatures are expected to continue to rise over the next few days.

    In Calgary, Monday’s high of 26 C is three degrees above average, but it is also the coolest temperature expected for at least a week.

    The synoptic setup will include an Omega block – a northerly riding, clockwise circulating high pressure system that is anchored at the base on either side by counter-clockwise circulating low pressure systems.

    These types of blocking patterns can be very difficult to dislodge and can last for a prolonged period of time (a perfect example is the record-shattering Pacific heat dome event from 2021).

    Before this pattern is firmly established there is a risk of convective activity on Monday and Tuesday across central and southern Alberta.

    The combination of rapid daytime heating along with instability may prompt thunderstorms to fire off the foothills – all the way from Hinton to areas east of Crowsnest Pass.

    If those storms do develop, they are expecting to track east fairly quickly, possibly impacting locations along the QEII and Highway 2 corridor including Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News