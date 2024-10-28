Monday will be Calgary's warmest day of the week

Strong southwesterly flow will keep temperatures warm in southern Alberta on Monday, but a shifting weather pattern will introduce a notable change starting on Tuesday.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, light precipitation was falling on portions of the southern B.C. interior, and with a west to east flow over the Rockies, some of that precipitation was crossing into Alberta.

Snow is expected near the Hinton area and along the foothills throughout the day Monday, and there is a slight chance some snow will impact the QEII corridor, including Calgary.

Tuesday will be cooler with a daytime high of just 4 C in Calgary, with another chance of light flurries that day.

The Halloween forecast will be mild but a bit cooler, with a daytime high of 4 C and a low of -4 C.

Kids heading out for trick-or-treating will encounter a mild evening with a temperature close to freezing.

The average temperature range this time of year is 9 C and -4 C.