More melting on the way with overnight lows above freezing

A well-developed ridge of high pressure has stretched north along the Canadian Pacific coastline with the southeastern edge extending into southern Alberta.

Warmer air will continue to funnel into our region for the next few days, continuing to elevate temperatures.

In Calgary, the daytime highs will sit around 5 C or 6 C from Thursday to Saturday, with overnight lows above freezing for two of the next three nights.

Sunshine combined with a westerly flow will enhance melting across Calgary starting Thursday, causing side streets to become slushy and making main thoroughfares wet. Shaded areas are likely to experience more of a freeze-thaw cycle, and ice may form on some surfaces.

A more moderate weather pattern will emerge by the end of the weekend bringing precipitation into central and southern Alberta.

Calgary has a 40 per cent chance of light snow on Sunday, before temperatures drop below 0 C on Monday.