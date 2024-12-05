CALGARY
Calgary

    • More melting on the way with overnight lows above freezing

    Share

    A well-developed ridge of high pressure has stretched north along the Canadian Pacific coastline with the southeastern edge extending into southern Alberta.

    Warmer air will continue to funnel into our region for the next few days, continuing to elevate temperatures.

    In Calgary, the daytime highs will sit around 5 C or 6 C from Thursday to Saturday, with overnight lows above freezing for two of the next three nights.

    Sunshine combined with a westerly flow will enhance melting across Calgary starting Thursday, causing side streets to become slushy and making main thoroughfares wet. Shaded areas are likely to experience more of a freeze-thaw cycle, and ice may form on some surfaces.

    A more moderate weather pattern will emerge by the end of the weekend bringing precipitation into central and southern Alberta.

    Calgary has a 40 per cent chance of light snow on Sunday, before temperatures drop below 0 C on Monday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News