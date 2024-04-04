More snow is on the way, but another warmup is in the forecast

We are not done with the precipitation quite yet, with even more snow on the way over the next few days.

Expect another three to seven centimetres of snow in Calgary overnight, one to three centimetres on Friday morning, and another one to three centimetres possible on Saturday.

The more consistent snowfall will taper off late Friday morning.

After that, there will be some isolated pockets of snow, but not as much as what we have been seeing.

There is a chance we may even have the sun peek through the clouds at times on Friday afternoon.

Calgary weather day planner for Friday, April 5, 2024. (CTV News)

Expect some pockets of snow on Saturday and a few showers on Sunday. Things will stabilize by Monday.

Calgary five-day forecast for April 5-9, 2024. (CTV News)

That’s when temperatures will climb back above normal and the sun will return.

Bev Kozdrowski sent this picture in she titled “Spring in Calgary.”

"Spring in Calgary" submitted by Bev Kozdrowski.

Lots of wet snow and an unhappy and confused-looking robin seem about right.