More sunshine to end the week with a slight cooldown for the weekend

Thursday and Friday will remain warm with daytime highs around 8 C above average and overnight lows as much as 14 C above average.

Zonal flow in the upper patterns will keep temperatures elevated until Saturday, when the more typical ridge-trough pattern resumes.

That influx of colder air is expected to meet up with precipitation coming impacting the west coast first, before tracking through British Columbia toward Alberta. There is model disagreement on whether Calgary will see snow Saturday, and/or how much might fall, but areas west of Calgary are likely to see measureable amounts.

The only chance of Calgary having a technical "White Christmas" will be tied to that potential snow on Saturday.

The technical definition of a "White Christmas" is defined by two centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. local time Christmas Day.

After Saturday, the daytime highs will remain around the freezing mark so most of that potential snow could stick around, however the sunshine that is forecast might counter that.