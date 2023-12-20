More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police

Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.

Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8, undercover officers were set up in the Marlborough, City Hall, Chinook, Rundle, Eighth Street, Sunalta, Whitehorn, Westbrook and Heritage LRT stations.

These officers intercepted 40 drug purchases, which led to 27 suspects being arrested.

Police say 212 criminal charges were laid in the operation.

"We were able to successfully apprehend these individuals and hold them accountable for not only their crimes, but for putting our communities at risk," said CPS acting Insp. Lee Wayne in a release.

Wayne said the operation was set up in response to a recent townhall meeting where residents said they were concerned about increased violence and drug use at CTrain stations.

In addition to the arrests, police say they seized several weapons, including an axe, 15 knives, five cans of bear spray, three batons and two Airsoft pistols.

While the suspects arrested are all facing charges, officials recognize that many of them are suffering from addiction.

"The second phase of the operation involved providing outreach to this community," police said.

"Members of the District 4 community resource team and transit public safety officers partnered with the Alberta Health Services' police and crisis team to engage these individuals, and provide access and contact information to organizations that provide shelter, treatment, employment and even transporting some to agencies and hospitals for support."